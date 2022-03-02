Manchester City FC manager, Pep Guardiola says Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko will keep playing football in spite of Russia’s invasion of his country.

He said that it was the best thing for the 25-year-old defender.

A tearful Zinchenko was an unused substitute in City’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton FC last weekend but returned to captain the team in Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Peterborough.

He was handed the armband by regular skipper Fernandinho in the game.

“Our captain decided to give the armband to him, to show how important the situation is,” Guardiola told ITV Sport before the game.

“We all at the club are behind this gesture and behind my captain, who represents his country.”

The United Nations said on Tuesday at least 136 civilians have been killed in the invasion, but that the real number of people is likely higher.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture dangerous nationalists.

Guardiola said Zinchenko had received plenty of support.

“He got not just (support from fans), but all around the world, the UK, about this insane situation we’re living in right now,” Guardiola added.

“Playing football is the best way for him. We’re through to the next round and it was a good night knowing the difficulty of the FA Cup away.” (Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria