By Nwafor Sunday

As the fight between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, Nigerians in Ukraine have written to President Muhammadu Buhari and well meaning Nigerians to assist them.

In a letter obtained by Vanguard, those who are trapped in Ukraine are calling for evacuation. The federal government had on Saturday listed the borders Nigerians fleeing the Ukraine-Russian war can access to Poland.

FG through Abike Dabire-Erawa, the Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, recommended borders for Nigerians fleeing the crisis.

The borders include: Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, Korczowa-Krawkowiec, Medyka-Szeginie and Budomierz-Hurszew.

As at yesterday, Federal government had received 256 Nigerians fleeing the Russia-Ukraine crisis in Romania and Hungary.

In view of the above development, a former senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, Tuesday berated Nigerian billionaires, arguing that a good number of them have taken their girl friends “to Harrods and fancy unnecessary races in Monaco”, with their private jets, but could not do same to Nigerians seeking for evacuation in Ukraine.

Below are his words:

“This crisis in Ukraine has lingered with Nigerian citizens unable to find a solution. I have a question for our billionaires and those aspiring for elective office.

“How many of you have fueled your private jets and sent them to neighbouring countries around Ukraine to help evacuate Nigerians’ home? None!

“But how many of you have fueled the same to carry your girlfriends to Harrods and fancy unnecessary races in Monaco? A number of you. Search your conscience and be a useful and genuinely charitable Nigerian for once.”