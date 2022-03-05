‘

By Victoria Ojeme, and Ezra Ukanwa

The third batch of Ukraine based Nigerians from Hungary has touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

No fewer than 165 Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday at about 11:50 pm local time from Budapest, Hungary.

The returnees are expected to meet with the Health services for medical checkups, thereafter they would proceed to fill some documents, after which some of $100 would be given to them as part of the 8.5million approved by the Federal Government for the 5,000 stranded Nigerians in Ukraine.

The airlines, within the next few days, are expected to evacuate over 2,000 Nigerians mostly students from the war-torn country. So far, 757 has been evacuated.

The Head, Media and Public Relations Unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, confirmed the arrival.

They were received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Faruk, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, among others.

