Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael has lent his voice to call for a better Nigeria as the country gets closer to its general elections.

Uba said the call became necessary considering that the average Nigerian feels short-changed when compared to what they see in other nations of the world.

He said this after he met with former Imo State governor and presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha in Abuja to discuss how to make the country better.

Both men concluded that the outcome of next year’s general elections must reflect the changes Nigerians desire, and only leaders with a proven track record of achieving results should be elected.

Uba emphasised that Deltans have not been dealt with fairly in the sixteen years that PDP has held sway in the state, and promised to make that a thing of the past when elected into office.