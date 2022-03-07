By Onozure Dania

The United States Government has expressed its commitment to provide free educational information and programmes to Nigerians, to help develop their skills through network of American spaces in Nigeria.

U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard and co-founders of Venture Garden Group,VGG, stated this, at the weekend, during the launch of the new American Corner in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ambassador Leonard said the opening was yet another example of the bourgeoning U.S.-Nigeria bilateral relations.

“A significant aspect of U.S. foreign policy, and a cornerstone of my leadership of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, is investing in people,” Ambassador Leonard said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by alumni of U.S. government exchange programs, business, cultural, media and political leaders.”

In their separate remarks, Bunmi Akinyemiju and Kunmi Demuren, co-founders of the group, explained that the U.S. Consulate General’s partnership with the tech group has been mutually beneficial.