By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Flamingoes have qualified for the third round of the U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a resounding 5-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday and 8-0 on aggregate.

Bankole Olowookere and his girls came into the game with a 3-0 lead from Kinshasa a fortnight ago.

Opeyemi Ajakaye grabbed a brace in the 5th and 14th minutes, followed by Oluwatunmininu Adeshina, Doosur Atume, and Taiwo Afolabi in the 23rd, 62nd and 88th minutes respectively.

The victory means that the team will now face Egypt in the third round for a place at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in India.

Nigeria’s best outing at the biennial event are quarter-finishes in three editions.

