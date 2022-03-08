A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday sentenced two men, Kamaldeen Yusuf and Sulyman Omotosho, to six months imprisonment for internet-related fraud.

Yusuf and Omotosho were arrested alongside 30 others in Malete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara in September 2021.

They were prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ilorin zonal command.

Counsel to EFCC, Innocent Mbachie and Rasheedat Alao had urged the court to consider the evidence before it and pronounce adequate punishment on the defendants.

In her judgment, Justice Adenike Akinpelu said that the court found merit in the case of the prosecution after careful consideration.

She sentenced the duo to six months inprisonment with an option of fine in the tune of N100,000 each.

The judge also ordered that Yusuf and Omotosho should forfeit the mobile phones found in their possession at the point of arrest.

