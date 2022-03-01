Women fleeing the crisis area

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two persons have been confirmed dead in the fresh communal crisis between the people of Mbasmbo and Mbaivur in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The crisis which started two days ago over disputed farmland has led to the burning down of houses and food barns in the two communities while several families have fled their homes for fear of being killed.

Vanguard gathered that among those killed was a patient who was shot in front of a hospital when he attempted to escape from the exchange of fire by the warring parties.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Makurdi by the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene on behalf of the Commissioner, Mr. Wale Abbas, the Command noted that renewed crisis began February 28, 2022 when information was received that some mischievous persons burnt down the house of one late Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Emmanuel Agber at Ikpayongo.

“A reaction from other members of the community led to destruction of other houses and two persons lost their lives.

“The Commissioner who is miffed by the lawless behaviour of members of these communities despite efforts of the Benue state Government, the police and other stakeholders to maintain the peace condemn this mischievous act and has deployed Police teams to the Area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.”

The Commissioner also reiterated his commitment to bring to book all perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He advised that as people who speak the same language the feuding parties should seek alternative dispute resolution strategies to resolve matter “rather than engaging in violence that destroys lives and property.”

He also disclosed that another round of dialogue had been scheduled with leaders of the two waring communities in order to find an amicable resolution of the crisis.

