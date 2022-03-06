By Patrick Eholor

There are basically two economies in the world and every nation on the face of the earth fall under either of them.

These are:

The Knowledge Economy

The Religion Economy

The rich and prosperous nations of the world belong to the Knowledge Economy while the the poorest and poverty stricken nations of the world belong to the Religion Economy.

The Knowledge Economy is one that engages the brain, asks relevant questions, and proffer solutions to problems.

The Religion Economy is one that blackmails God and dumps every responsibilities on Him.

The Knowledge Economy tasks the brain, the Religion Economy numbs the brain.

Japan, for example, is a Knowledge Economy. It has no natural resources but it is a prosperous nation, one of the richest on the planet.

At least six of every ten cars on Nigeria’s roads today are Japanese cars.

Japan is not a religious country, but it is one of the most corruption-free nations.

China is not a religious country, but nations that ignore China today do so to their own peril.

Nigeria falls under Religion Economy, everything depends on God.

Nigeria is one of the most endowed nations with natural resources on the face of the earth, yet also among the poorest.

Nigeria wears proudly the badge of the “poverty capital of the world” and is one of the most corrupt nations on the face of the earth.

It is also one of the most religious countries on the planet.

It is a nation where everything depends on God, and God watches in disgust as we mortgage our brains.

Even security agencies that are constitutionally funded from budgets look up to God to carry out their duties.

But here is the irony.

The two major religions of the world, Christianity and Islam, emanated from Israel and Saudi Arabia respectively.

But none of those two nations fall under Religion Economy.

None!

One of the evidences of their subscription to Knowledge Economy is the yearly pilgrimages that generate for them revenues in billions of dollars.

But hypocritically stupid nations like Nigeria are comfortable disseminating nuisance to humanity with their glamorization of the Religion Economy.

People elected and empowered to do a job will turn around and ask those who elected them to pray.

God is disgusted with Religion Economy.

There’s a reason He gave man brain and instructed him to subdue the earth.

If you’re a Christian (_or Muslim_) who does not commit yourself to the pursuit of knowledge your life will become a perfect reflection of Nigeria.

That’s a fact!

It is an illusion to anticipate wisdom where people do not pay attention to Knowledge.

Chief Patrick Eholor, is the Founder and Global President of One Love Foundation, wrote in from Benin City, Edo State.

