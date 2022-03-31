If you’ve been following the NFT scene, you probably have come across Tsukimi. Owned by Ukiyo Inc, founded by three anonymous individuals, the Tsukimi NFTs are seeing a meteoric rise in public interest since inception.

THE GROUP

Tsukimi NFTs is a project by Ukiyo Inc. As far as we know, the creative house consists of three anonymous founders, and an entire team of artists, designers, developers and marketers.

THE ART

The Tsukimi brand centres around the culture of the chill-wave scene. The art is powerfully aesthetic, hyper realistic and in some ways falls within the realm of digital fantasy. The avatars feature both genders of hyper-realistic, dream-like characters showcasing a wide array of accessories.

Fancy a late evening by the fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate whilst listening to Lo-Fi and Chill-Hop music? That’s the feeling that Tsukimi is going after. That feeling of nostalgia, belonging and calm.

For the day dreamers, the over-thinkers, the sunset chasers, the stargazers, the lo-fi music lovers – this maybe your art, and your calling within the metaverse and all that is to come with blockchain and web 3.0. This is perhaps, what would best portray you within the digital world. A realistic portrait capturing a sense of calmness, in a nostalgic and melancholic vibe.

THE BRAND

Portrayed as a brand for the metaverse built around the chill-wave culture, Tsukimi would be the first project by Ukiyo Inc. A brand that unites the people that have endlessly and hopelessly fallen in love with the lo-fi and chill wave culture.

There is something overtly nostalgic about the chill-wave scene. And that is what Tsukimi is all about. It’s about something that connects us in a way that is hard to explain.

It’s no secret that the chill-wave and lo-fi scene is here to stay. It’s won the hearts and minds of billions of listeners worldwide. The imperfect, low fidelity, analogue-like recording somehow makes the best music for easy listening, daydreaming and – my favourite – for a long drive at dusk.

As mentioned on their website, Tsukimi is a brand for the metaverse, that unites the daydreamers of the world.

THE COMMUNITY

While the Discord for Tsukimi is not yet launched as of this writing, as far as we know this would be an invite only haven. A place for people to get to know each other, share their common interests and most of all – tune to their favourite tunes.

With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, over 30,000 on Twitter, and 180,000 on TikTok – Tsukimi has a lot going on for it. It’s more than just art – it’s a calling, a feeling, that – is hard to put into words – but is shared by many.

THE ROAD AHEAD

So – what about the road ahead? What can we expect from Tsukimi in the coming future?

First would a fresh breath of air when it comes the art. Art that is focused on a culture – one that lets people truly showcase who they are.

Next, would be working further towards the ‘brand’ side of things. This would mean collabs with streetwear brands, chill-hop and lo-fi artists and production houses, and more!

And beyond that, as hinted on their website, is the journey to the Loft. ‘The Loft’ is what the Tsukimi has named their concept of the Metaverse, and we are excited to see what they come up with!