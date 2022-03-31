By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has written the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, opposing alleged 25% deduction from the Treasury Single Account, TSA, of the National Examinations Council, NECO, by the Federal Government.

NASU, in a letter to the minister, called for an immediate end to the deductions, failure of which it threatened to embark on strike.

In the letter signed by NECO branch Secretary, Reuben Emdin, and made available to journalists, the union lamented the deduction, saying it was having adverse effects on financial strength.

While saying the exam body is not a revenue generating agency, the union appealed to the minister to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the immediate stoppage of the 25 per cent deduction and ensure refunds to clear outstanding entitlement and allowances owed NECO staff.

The letter dated 23 March, 2022 read in parts: “As critical stakeholders in the National Examinations Council (NECO), we are compelled to notify you formally of a 25 percent deduction currently enforced by the Federal Government on the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Council since the year 2021.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that this issue has already been brought before you by the Council and your effort towards a resolution which led to a presidential intervention on behalf of the Council that allowed for the release of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (Internal) 2021.

“Our position however is that the National Examinations Council (NECO) would not require any kind of intervention from the Federal Government if the 25 percent deduction was not carried out in the first place.

“More so that this policy is clearly crippling the activities of the Council and its ability to carry out its mandate.

“As a Union, we are concerned about the survival of our institution and the welfare of our members. Clearly this policy has become a threat to both.

“As such, we can no longer sit and remain silent in the face of an apparent danger to our source of livelihood.

“The fact that today we have a series of unpaid promotion arrears dating back to 2017, unpaid salaries as a result of migration to IPPIS between the months of March to August 2015, unpaid transfer allowances for a number of years, all of which the Council has not been able to pay, we see no reason why this policy should continue.

“In addition, you may wish to recall that the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) recently approved the upward review of the Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for all Civil Servants of the Federation effective 1 February, 2022.

“NECO is presently not in compliance with this circular as a result of the paucity of funds occasioned by this 25% being deducted from its TSA account.

“Honourable Minister, the National Examinations Council (NECO) is not a revenue generating agency and pursuant to the act creating the body, it is to function among other things as a social service provider to the public.”

Vanguard News