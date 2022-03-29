President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with security chiefs few hours after Monday night’s terrorist attacks on Abuja-Kaduna bound train by bandits.

Recall that the train was conveying about 970 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna at about 7.45 p.m. on the fateful day.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had on Tuesday visited the scene of the attack, where he ordered troops to intensify search and rescue operations as well as hunt down the terrorists.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also visited hospitals in Kaduna on Tuesday where injured victims are being treated.

Those at the meeting with the President included all service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.