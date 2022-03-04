Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., (NGX) closed on a negative note on Friday as the market capitalisation dropped to N25.475 trillion, recording a decrease of 0.06 per cent.

Investors lost N15 billion from their net worth if compared to the N25.490 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The NGX All Share Index also dropped further by 0.06 per cent to stand at 47,268.61 points, a decrease from 47, 296.07 points recorded on Thursday.

Investors traded 179.327 million shares valued N7.123 billion in 4,654 deals. This is against 370.543 million shares valued N7.853 billion which exchanged hands on Thursday in 6,045 deals.

On the price movement chart, 19 stocks depreciated in price, while 20 others constituted the gainers’ chart.

Royal Exchange Assurance emerged the day’s highest price loser with 9.4 per cent to close at N1.35.

MCNICHOLS followed with 9.09 per cent to close at 70 kobo while Lasaco dropped by 8.85 per cent to close at N1.03.

Niger Insurance depreciated by eight per cent to close at 23 kobo; Chams declined by 4.55 per cent to close at 23 kobo; and Mutual Benefits Assurance shed 3.85 per cent to close at 25 kobo.

UACN depreciated by 0.31 per cent to close at N9.30 while Wema Bank lost 2.11 per cent to close at 93 kobo.

Unilever dropped 2.07 per cent to close at N14.20 while Unity Bank also shed two per cent to close at 49 kobo.

On the other hand, John Holt led others on the gainers’ chart, gained 8.86 per cent to close at 86 kobo.

Regal Insurance gained 7.69 per cent to close at 42 kobo and Linkage Assurance added 7.41 per cent to close at 58 kobo.

CHI Plc garnered 5.36 per cent to close at 59 kobo while UCAP gained 5.30 per cent to close at N13.90.

Multiverse and Sovereign Insurance added 4.35 per cent each to close at 24 kobo respectively.

Jaiz Bank followed with 4.05 per cent to close at 77 kobo.

FCMB gained 3.33per cent to close at N1.90 kobo while International Breweries appreciated by 3.01 per cent to close at N5.

Zenith Bank Plc was the toast of investors during the day, exchanging 13.012 million shares valued N344.959 million,

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FBNH) traded 12.765 million shares worth N142.089 million while UCAP group traded 10.105 million shares valued N140.066 million.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) followed with an account of 25.022 million shares worth N84.457 million.

Courtville exchanged 9.697 million shares worth N5.819 million. (NAN)