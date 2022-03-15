



In this interview, the founder of TLIGAfricaTV tells us more about his platform and objectives



Can you tell us about Tligafrica Platforms.

TLIGAfricaTV is a 24 hours online TV platform devoted to the promotion and education of entrepreneurship amongst entrepreneurs in Nigeria and Nigerians in Diasporas.



We are passionate about delivering the best in audio/video quality and content delivery on Business Development, News and Empowerment, Latest Happenings in the Business World, Relationships, Success tips, Career advancement, inspiration and Motivational Messages, Entertainment business, Book Reviews, Music and lots more.

TLIGAfricaTV also prides itself best in delivering audio and video content from live conferences, symposiums, and special exclusive TV features including skits, interviews, Motivational firms and roundtable discussions.

Our staff and On-Air personalities are authority in their various programs and our goal is to bring the best quality programs to our audience.

Can you tell us about yourself’?

I am Kehinde John Olagbenjo (KJO) a graduate of The School of Media and Communication and Enterprise Development Centre both of the PAN ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY. I also hold a certificate in Developing Innovative Ideas for New Venture from the University of Maryland USA. I am an entrepreneur and founder of Tligafrica media group.

Under Tlig Africa media group we have

1. Tligafrica tv/Radio platform( for our weekly live shows).

2. Tligafrica website for our daily blogging

3. Tlig media- for our video and photography event coverage..

I am the Author of 4 bestselling books Which are:- You don’t have to believe in my dream, Defining an Entrepreneur The Concept, the Acronym and the Co-author of the Land is green for entrepreneurs and Wisdom For Business Success. i also doubles as Publisher of TLIG Africa Magazine and Director of urock media group.

I am a sought after insightful business coach and inspirational speaker who has received several invitations to speak at various events and empowerment programs where each participant walks away with new understanding and an individualized game plan for action and success. i have used my platforms to equipped many aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs, helping them to start their businesses.

As a sought after media consultant, I have organized several Press conference and events for top organizations, attracted top organizations including Microsoft, CleanAce, CWG, Leadway, Ecobank and many others. His expertise in the media has also seen him publish business bulletins and magazines including SME Digest, TLIG Africa Magazine and Urock Magazine

As a gifted writer, I have written for BusinessDay newspaper and other mainstream publications within and outside Nigeria. I am a recipient of the Nigerian Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards as the Most Outstanding Website Designer of the Year, 2012 SDEA (Success Digest Enterprise Award) Young Entrepreneur of the Year and 2017 The Global Essence Education Award.

Tell us about your weekly shows.

We have the following shows every week.

1. The BRR Show :- a weekly Business, Relationship and Real Life Issues program on Tligafrica Platforms.

Day of the show :- Every Wednesday

Time:- 2.15pm live on our social media platforms.

2. TligReviewShow:- a weekly Business Review Show.

Name of the show:- TligReviewShow

Day of the show :- Every Wednesday

Time:- 4.05 – 4.30pm live on our social media platforms.

3. Celebrities Uncensored :- a weekly entertainment show.

Celebrities Uncensored is a no-holds barred show that puts the spotlight on conversations your favorite celebrities hardly have. It’s fun, exciting and uncensored.

Day of the show :- Every Wednesday

Time:- 3.pm- 3.40pm live on our social media platforms.

4. Let’s discuss Tech Business with Abbey.

A weekly Tech. show.

Every Wednesday

Time:- 3.45- 4pm live on our social media platforms.

All shows can be accessed on our social media platforms and including our YouTube channel.

We Stream live from Eko innovation centre

Special thanks to Eko innovation centre for giving us the opportunity to stream all our shows from the koyi centre.

Eko innovation centre is Passionate about the growth and development of start-ups and entrepreneurship in Nigeria, grooming them to become global challengers, and help boost the economic revival of Africa.