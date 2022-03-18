By Theodore Opara

IN the ’70s, Toyota had a vehicle in Nigeria that was comparable to the Mercedes Benz flat booth and Volvo 240.

It was so revered that the Oriental Brothers, a leading Highlife band sang in one of its track that Toyota is desired by every one.



But years later, Toyota ceased to bring the Crown to Nigeria while Camry, Corolla, Avensis, etc., took over the market. The fact remains, however, that even the old models of the Crown were socherished by the very the highly placed individuals who still had them in Nigeria. The good news is that Toyota is looking the way of the Crown again, as its flagship sedan.

Some reports have it that the leading world auto maker is planning to replace the Avalon with the Crown but this report is yet to be confirmed by Toyota Japan. Not many in this part of the world knew that the Crown is still being manufactured by the Japanese auto maker but it might surprise you to know that the car is in its 15th generation.

Toyota is releasing two special editions of the car any moment from now, the ‘RS Limited II’ which is based on the RS with darker tone exterior and the special edition, the S Elegance Style III that is based on the S trim level. Both models are fitted with 18 inch tyres.

The new Crown will be available in both rear wheel drive and all-wheel drive AWD. Information has it that Toyota is planning to export the new Crown to the United States and Canada this year. Maybe, it would be a matter of time before Nigerians would begin to enjoy their Crown again, as they used to enjoy the car which ruled the luxury car segment in the 1970s.