Emerging Nigerian singer/songwriter, Thamarvel, is set to release his new studio album “HIAS” on the 13th of March 2022. The album is a vibrant blend of Afrobeats and sub-genre that reflects heavily on youthful exuberance, love and growth.

The project will showcase his versatility and preach love through music. It will also give an insight on his personality . The project is an honest reflection of his story and painting his own portrait as opposed to conforming.

Thamarvel, who is a native of Ondo State in Nigeria has experienced a lot prior to his music baptism. He is a graduate of Philosophy from AAUA and completed his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Jos the Plateau State Capital.

As an attestation to his rising profile, he was recently awarded the JEMA’s ‘Wave of the moment’. The album upon release will be streamed across several digital platforms from the 13th of March 2022.