By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Two persons were killed while a Catholic Reverend Father, Joseph Akeke, was abducted by terrorists at the Kudendan community in Kaduna State, yesterday.

It was gathered that the terrorists, who invaded the church in large number around 1 am and operated till about 2:30 am, shot indiscriminately before gaining access into the church.

A local told journalists: “We couldn’t sleep last night due to tension and gunshots. The Reverend Father of Kudenda Catholic Church was abducted. His guard was killed, another man too in the community was killed while a woman and her two children were abducted.”

ALSO READ: Police arrest killers of 30-yr-old man in Katsina

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, said he would find out the details.

Stern looking security operatives were seen in the area while law-abiding citizens continued with their activities without any molestation.

Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab confirmed the development, saying: “Yes, it happened around 1.30 am. Rev Fr Joseph Akete of St. John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda was kidnapped and his security man, Mr Luka, was killed. Another person was killed in the community same night by the bandits.”

Vanguard News Nigeria