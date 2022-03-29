Kaduna-Abuja train

By Dirisu Yakubu & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

A passenger train conveying over 970 passengers was reportedly attacked by suspected terrorists between Rijana and Katari in Kaduna State, yesterday.

It was gathered that the bandits after the attack tried to force themselves into the cabins of the train, but they did not succeed.

A passenger onboard the train, Anas Iro Dan Musa, sent messages out to his followers on Facebook, saying all passengers were lying on the floor as the terrorists were shooting at the train sporadically.

Dan-Musa wrote, “ please, this is an emergency. We are inside the train at the moment. Kidnappers planted explosives on the train tracks and the train engines have been ruined, we are helpless.

“Gunshots still being fired around us. We are just under the seats praying to God while waiting for help”.

He later added: “Since 8 pm we have been here between Katari and Rijiana. I am a living witness. Please share the news we need help.

“There is bad network where we are at the moment. It is just luck am able to type this, they are actually forcing themselves in.”

One other passenger, Adamu Hayatu, in a tweet, said: “Alhamdulillah!! The military has secured the train. Thank you #DSS, thank you #KadunaCP, thank You# samuellaruwan, thank you DMI, and all classified persons who answered our calls without hesitation and actually acted upon it. God bless Nigeria and everyone.”

At press time, family members and friends of the passengers were making calls as they still expect the train at Rigasa rail station in Kaduna.

NRC confirms attack

Confirming the incident, the Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation, NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said: “We cannot give you much information now. Most of the passengers have gone into hiding and they cannot be giving information, but there are reports of gunshots as the train stopped.”

