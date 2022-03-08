.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has said that if the continued cases of terrorism with killings and wanton destruction of property must be nipped in the bud in the North-East geo-political zone of the country, there was an urgent need for the provision of accurate and timely information to the Soldiers.

According to the Senate, this is the easiest way to suppress the insurgency in the zone.

Reacting to the latest successful suppression of the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWA insurgents by the Nigerian Army in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South noted that lack of timely information from residents had made ISWAP attacks on the citizens in the past, successful but expressed confidence that with the latest development, the hope of an early end to the scourge was on the way.

Ndume said, “The insurgents operating under the auspices of Islamic State of West Africa Province, attempted to attack some towns in the Damboa Local Government Area, of Borno State

“On getting the information, the Nigeria Army in Damboa with support from their counterpart in Chibok engaged the insurgents outside Damboa and they were able to neutralise most of them, while the few of them escaped with various gun wounds but there is no casualty recorded on the side of our troops.

“I want to commend the Nigeria Army particularly the Brigade Commander of the 25 Task Force Bridge in Damboa, Colonel Omopariola, for his gallantry.

“Any time he gets information about impending attacks he moves swiftly to repel the insurgents.

“He has been carrying out clearance operations in the southern part of Damboa.

“His activities have been making the insurgents be running helter-skelter.

“The Nigerian Army in that axis is seriously working and if they continue like this, the issue of insurgency along that axis will be a thing of the past.

“We call on Nigerians to offer useful information that would enable the soldiers to move on time to stop any attack on innocent citizens.”

