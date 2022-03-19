Terrorism: Nigeria restates commitment to Regional Security & Global Peace

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

At a time when the global security environment is complicated by the impact of terrorism, climate change and the adverse impacts of globalization, the Russia/Ukraine conflict has cast a dark cloud over prospects for global peace and security, due to the potential for escalation.

However, despite the complex external and internal security environment, Nigeria remains committed to providing leadership on the African continent by maximizing its bilateral and multilateral defence and security partnerships and mechanisms.

This was made known by Nigeria’s outgoing Defence Attache, accredited to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Navy Captain Oluseyi Oladipo, during his valedictory visit to the Equatoguinean Minister of National Defence, Mr Victoriano Nsue Okomo.

The Minister was represented by the Vice Minister, General Candido Ncogo Engono.

Also in attendance was the Director General of Military Cooperation at the Equatorial Guinea Ministry of Defence, Ms Aquilina Mangue Evuna Andeme, as well as the incoming Defence Attache, Navy Captain Chukwuma Azuike.

The highlight of the visit was the donation of Armoury Management Technical Manuals and Computer equipment to the Armed Forces of Equatorial Guinea.

The donation was a response to a series of bombs that exploded at the armoury of Nkoantoma Barracks in Bata, Equatorial Guinea on 7 March 2021.

The explosions, which were reminiscent of the Ikeja Bomb Blast of 27 January 2002, caused the deaths of over 100 people and left over 600 with varying degrees of injuries.

The Government of Equatorial Guinea marked the first anniversary of the disaster on the 7th of March 2022. Navy Captain Oladipo reassured the Minister that the donation was a demonstration of the solidarity of the Nigerian Ministry of Defence, led by Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), the Chief of Defence Staff , General Lucky Irabor and the Armed Forces of Nigeria In response, the Vice Minister appreciated the gesture on behalf of the Equatoguinean Ministry of Defence.

He also commended the outgoing Defence Attache for his laudable achievements towards strengthening bilateral defence relations during his tenure. Equatorial Guinea lies 60 miles offshore from Oron and shares a maritime boundary with Nigeria.

