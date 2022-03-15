A non-partisan peace and security advocacy group, Security Analysis Group (SAG), has welcome the improvement of Nigeria on the current Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report.

According to the report, Nigeria dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017.



SAG said its independence investigation revealed that the development is attributed to the relentless operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria against Boko Haram/ Islamic State in West Africa insurgents.



The group stated this in a press release signed by the Convener, Abdullahi Gambo and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) in an index indicated that Nigeria; as well as Syria, and Somalia are the only nations, among the 10 most affected by terrorism; to get an improved score.

According to the report, there was a decline in the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria. It attributed it to among other reasons the Federal Government’s efforts at defeating the group.

“The report from IEP is indeed cheering and a morale booster to members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who are making sacrifices to keep the country together,” SAG said.

SAG advised Nigerians to continue to support the AFN under the leadership of Gen LEO Irabor, saying the country will definitely emerge victorious over agents of disunity.