Senate President Lawan

By Juliet Umeh with agency report

The bill seeking to advance technology-based start-ups in Nigeria, yesterday, passed second reading in the Senate. The bill passed second reading after Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, led a debate on the general principles of the bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the National Assembly to pass the bill seeking to establish a council for digital innovation. Deputy Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Borrofice, while contributing to a debate on the bill, said it was imperative because it would create the needed atmosphere for start-ups to thrive. He noted that when passed and assented to, it would unlock the potential of the country’s youths.

Borrofice said: “I support this bill and recommend it for second reading. Micro, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs form the bedrock of industrial development in civilized countries and these enterprises emerge from start-ups.

Also, deputy whip of the senate, Sabi Abdullahi, said the bill would curb cybercrime in the country.Similarly, Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, said the bill would encourage the country’s youths who have brilliant ideas. He said: “I rise to support this bill.”

However, the bill was passed when it was put to a voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.The bill was referred to the committee on cyber security. The panel is expected to report back in four weeks.

