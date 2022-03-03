… Throws Weight Behind ex-minister, Ikenya

By Femi Bolaji

A youth pressure group of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state, Northern Youth Alliance for Good Governance, has advised the state working committee of the party to consider picking a competent person as its flagbearer in the 2023 governorship election from anywhere in the state instead of focusing on a particular zone.

The group at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital Wednesday, said the era of zoning has gone and wants the party to disregard calls to Zone its ticket to Taraba North.

Leader of group, Boniface Bangos, who read a prepared text said they are also throwing their weight behind a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Ikenya, and are beckoning on him to contest the governorship ticket of the party in 2023.

According to him, “we wish to categorically make it clear that the agitation for power shift to the northern zone or the argument for maintaining the zoning arrangement by some northern Taraba political elites is outdated, unconstitutional and has outlived its usefulness in our political structure as all the three zones in Taraba state have tested the office of Governor.

“Even at the national level, the issue of zoning is gradually losing steam. It is time to go for a time-tested politician with the pedigree, experience and general acceptability across all regional, cultural and religious divides.

“As politically active and vibrant youths, we can no longer fold our hands and remain passive to issues that affect our future, that is why we are advocating for the emergence of a competent, experienced and reliable political leader at the helms of affairs of the state come 29th May 2023.”

Advancing why the group is supporting Ikenya’s candidacy, Bangos said the former minister is a grassroots politician who has supporters in all the three senatorial zones.

He said, “Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya is a man of peace, integrity and a man of his words whose political prowess and antecedents spanned over three decades in the history of our democracy and his achievements are legendary and visible in all three senatorial zones of the state.

“Sen. Ikenya is a detribalized politician and a friend to all; young and old, men and women, politicians and businessmen, civil servants and public servants. As a grassroots politician, he clearly understands the needs, feelings and desires of the young and old in the society and is, therefore, better placed than any other person to solve them.”

He further called on residents of the state to key into their clarion call on the ex-minister to contest the governorship election in 2023.