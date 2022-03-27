By Pastor Lazarus Mouka

Everyone should know that whatsoever that needs to be done in order to be saved and escaped from the world and its entanglement should be done while there is still time.

Whatsoever that should be done to cut off from the world pollution and defilement should be done because a time shall come when it shall not be done again.

The Bible says since the days of John the Baptist the kingdom of God suffers violent and the violent takes it by force. We must forcefully defy every insinuation that could stop our disengaging from worldliness.

Luke 16: 16 says, “The law and the prophets were until John: since that time the kingdom of God is preached, and every man presseth into it”

Since the benefit of the Kingdom was unveiled to mankind by John the Baptist those that desire good and peaceful life after this world have being pressing at all cost to enter into it.

This message is an invitation not to exclude yourself from the people pressing to enter the Kingdom. You must make haste to escape from the imminent destruction of your soul if you fail to repent. Are you a Christian and still dillydallying whether to be strong in the Lord or not, I want you to understand that it is difficult for a Christian that does not want to offend anybody to enter the kingdom. A Christian that is neither here nor there in his commitment to the things of the Lord is not qualified to enter the Kingdom.

We should understand that things pertaining to the flesh are always sweet, and if you must overcome them, it must be by force given the fact that flesh loves sweet things of the world and it will be difficult to overcome the flesh if it is not by force. So if you consider the enjoyment of the flesh you will find it difficult to overcome the flesh. Consequently, anything that will make you to miss the rapture or not to serve God as you could, should be cut them off.

2Corinth 6:1-2 “We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)”

This is the right time to repent and renounce all forms of wickedness, you cannot do it after dead, for that will be medicine after death. I want to let you know that whatever that is needed to be done must be done in an acceptable time, and now is that time.

If you look at the world, you will see that the acceptable time is rushing out, and we have come face to face with the rapture, thus any moment can be too late. So, now is the acceptable time, when grace is still available because after this time the grace will be no more.

This is the time acceptable for your restitution, repentance, forgiveness and amendment. This is why you need to take it by force because delay is dangerous and tomorrow will be too late. Don’t say after today you will serve God very well for you do not know what will happen next hour.

Every amendment has to be done within the grace when the time is acceptable. That is why you should take it by force otherwise you will be among many that will not make it. Do something now before it will be too late.

Luke 13:1-5 “There were present at that season some that told him of the Galilaeans, whose blood Pilate had mingled with their sacrifices. 2 And Jesus answering said unto them, Suppose ye that these Galilaeans were sinners above all the Galilaeans, because they suffered such things? 4 Or those eighteen, upon whom the tower in Siloam fell, and slew them, think ye that they were sinners above all men that dwelt in Jerusalem? 5 I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish”.

My beloved, whatsoever you need to do so that you will not go to hellfire should be done now. Take note we must forcefully deal with anything that will hinder us, no matter how important that maybe, including anything that will make us not to be serious with the things of God.

That death has not knocked at your door doesn’t mean you have been exonerated from the wrath of God. You are not better than the people that have died but God is keeping you alive so that you can amend your ways. So, deal with those things that will make you miss heaven, instead of you to miss heaven cut it off, no matter how palatable or important that maybe.

Don’t be obsessed with the things of this world for it passes away; don’t allow them to deceive you. Whatsoever it will cost you to secure freedom for your next world should be done now.

Esther 4:15-16 “Then Esther bade them return Mordecai this answer, Go, gather together all the Jews that are present in Shushan, and fast ye for me, and neither eat nor drink three days, night or day: I also and my maidens will fast likewise; and so will I go in unto the king, which is not according to the law: and if I perish, I perish.”

We should go on and fast and pray as Esther did so that the whole world and all the churches shall be saved. Remember a time is coming when repentance will not be acceptable.

Just like the story of the rich man and Lazarus. The rich man did everything to ensure he gained into the kingdom of heaven to no avail, his pleading was not accepted, so do whatsoever you can do now, so that you will not go to hellfire, knowing that we have limited time.

Romans 13:11-14 says, “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light. Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying. But put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof.”

Knowing that our salvation is nearer than when we believed we must do everything not to be a guest of hellfire because there is no more time, we have very limited time. You have to escape, waste no more time, take your salvation by force, cut off everything and rush to enter heaven before it is too late. Let us take everything about the kingdom now by force including kingdom service, kingdom righteousness, kingdom faithfulness and obedience to the word of God for, there is no more time after dead or rapture, it will be difficult for anyone to be saved.

Luke 16:19-31 “There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day: 20 And there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate, full of sores, 21 And desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores. 22 And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried; 23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. 24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.25 But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented. 26 And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence. 27 Then he said, I pray thee therefore, father, that thou wouldest send him to my father’s house: 28 For I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment. 29 Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them. 30 And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent. 31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead”

I don’t know what you are doing now with your life but I want to let you know that whatever you are doing will determine where you will be at the end of this life.

If you are living anyhow and waiting to be preached to when you cross over then disappointment is waiting for you. Repentance is not accepted after death. It is only now that you have opportunity to repent.

This is the only truth that can save you from imminent destruction.

