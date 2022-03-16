Its no more news that everyone is now going digital with the way lots of development and innovation are springing up around the world one world believe when we say that the world is now going digital with recent tech innovation.

Speaking at with news men at the Syticks 2.0 Lunch in Anambra State the founders and developers of the E-ticket Platform Onoh Somtochukwu Basil, Chukwujekwu Victor Chukwuebuka and

Okoroafor Chimezie Charles promises a better solution for Event Organisers, Musical Artist and Many more..

Syticks is an online Platform where you make payments for music festivals, parties, comedy shows and blockbuster movies using the app or the Web.

Okoroafor Chimezie Charles one of the developers of Syticks explained that the Version 2.0 is a much more better with many users friendly interface and comes with easy navigation on the app and web. On the homepage you will find the categories section and the Newly added events section. You can click on an event to see details about the event.

A scan to pay feature has been provided where you can scan barcodes on event fliers or upload from your gallery and authorize payments.

Onoh Somtochukwu Basil also said that You can also Search for users, organizers, veiw their profiles and follow them using the improved Search feature. You can Set up your profile by clicking on the menu icon on your homepage > profile, add a bio and a link he added.

Keep record of purchases using Tickstry And guess what; you can share tickets to your followers or receive from someone else. That’s super cool

All these awesome features in one app. Download the Syticks app from the appstore now and enjoy the ease of ticket booking says Chukwujekwu Victor Chukwuebuka