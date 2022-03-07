.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Monday, described Sunday Igboho’s release as a victory for self-determination.

When contacted, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi said that Afenifere and indeed Yoruba people as a whole are very happy that the Yoruba Nation agitator has been released.

He said: “Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s release is not just for him and the Yoruba people, it is a victory indicator for all those who believe in personal liberty and the right of a given people to self-determination.”

Ajayi commended Prof Banji Akintoye, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Ilana Omo Oodua, Yoruba monarchs in Nigeria and in the Benin Republic for their efforts in seeing that Igboho is set free.

He also commended the team of lawyers handling his cases here in Nigeria and in Benin.

