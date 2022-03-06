.

*As over 300 Nigerians arrive.

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has concluded plans to rescue Nigerian students trapped in Sumy, Ukraine.

Subsequently, More than 300 Nigerians from Hungary arrived in Abuja this Sunday morning making it the latest in the evacuation exercise embarked by the federal government to safely bring back home stranded Nigerians who fled Ukraine.

In the meantime, the ministry of foreign affairs has made contact in the Ukraine northeast city of Sumy on the quick evacuation of Nigeria students stuck in the region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama on his Twitter handle said that he has spoken to Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitro Kuleba on morality for the evacuation of Nigerian students.

A similar telephone conversation was made between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and the president of the Nigerian students Union, Fehintola Damilola Moses.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine is said to be following up for the successful evacuation of the students.

