–Condemns Adamu to walk out on NANS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Trade Union Congress, TUC, has expressed solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

TUC has also lampooned the Minister of Education for allegedly walking out on the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, who visited in office over the face-off between ASUU and the federal government that led to the ongoing strike.

The labour centre in a statement issued by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye in Abuja, said, “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria under the leadership of Comrade Quadri Olaleye vehemently frowns at the level of condescending attitude exhibited by the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, by walking out of the discussion held with the representatives of the Nigerian student’s NANS, while protesting the continuing face-off between the government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who have paralyzed academic activities in the nation’s universities.

“We find it ridiculous that the Minister, a public officer rather than listen to their plight and strive to intervene, walked out.

“This is our opinion seems discriminatory of some sorts, amidst finding a solution to resolve the Federal Government – ASUU impasse, which requires to be redressed immediately.

“Mallam Adamu should be reminded that peaceful protest is a fundamental human right, most especially for students whose academic calendar continues to be distorted as a result of the multiple recurring strikes, occasioned by governments non-honouring of agreements.

“We wish to stress unequivocally that we are together with the University lecturers and their students in this struggle.

“Everything must be done to dispense with this impasse within two weeks, to avoid a situation where the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria will embark on a solidarity strike with the University Teachers and their Students.

Government must engage ASUU in constructive negotiations to find a lasting solution to their complaints without further delay.”

