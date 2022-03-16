.

*Threatens street protests, blockade of access roads if demands not met

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has given the federal government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, two weeks deadlines to resolve their differences and return students to classrooms.

This came as the umbrella body of Nigerian students flayed the extension of a four-week strike earlier declared by the university lecturers, saying by the action, ASUU was the real enemy off Nigerian students.

Regretting that ASUU chose to extend its strike even in the face of relentless appeals from students and well-meaning Nigerians, the students’ body insisted that both warring sides must do everything possible to end the strike or face the wrath of Nigerian students upon expiration of the ultimatum.

A statement signed by NANS President, Sunday Asefon, and Secretary-General, Adekitan Lukman, released to the media, Wednesday, said the position of the body was made at the expanded National Executive Council, NEC, of NANS held on March 15,20222.

The ultimatum to end the strike, the statement said, begins from March 25 to March 28, 2022.

The students equally passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu to continue to lead the government negotiation team.

Recall that ASUU had on Monday extended its one-month warning strike by two months over the failure of the government to meet its demands

NANS threatened that all major roads across the country would be blocked by students in mass street protest on the expiration of the ultimatum if the strike was not called off for students to resume classes.

It appealed to traditional rulers, religious institutions and former NANS leaders who are currently occupying one position or the other government at all levels to prevail to intervene by engaging both ASUU and government to reopen the universities for academic activities to thrive.

“The expanded meeting was well attended by leaders of our various structures across the country. The meeting expressed great disappointment in the Federal Government and ASUU for their lack of empathy to the cause of Nigerian students who are the major victim of this unnecessary show of strength.

“NANS passes vote of no confidence on the Minister of Labour and Productivity and his counterpart in the Ministry of Education to continue to lead government negotiation team. They are either incompetent to engage productively with ASUU at the highest level or they lack the goodwill and trust to build consensus and find an amicable resolution.

“We call for the immediate intervention of traditional institutions and religious institutions to prevail on the Federal Government and ASUU to reopen our universities while they continue their negotiation. We believe that every sector of the nation shall be adversely affected by our actions if this strike is not called off.

“Also the underlisted past NANS leaders currently occupying political positions across the country are by this publication called upon to intervene, lobby and advise Federal Government and ASUU appropriately on what to expect if this strike is not called off,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria