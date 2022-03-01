.



**FCT Police Command nabs 57 Kidnappers, Rescue 53 Kidnapped Victims – CP Babaji.

By: Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja.

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has charged officers, rank and file of the FCT Police Command not to convert security measures put in place to tackle criminal elements into money-making ventures or avenues for fleecing citizens.

Speaking during his official visit to the FCT Command, IGP Alkali Baba said, “Just like in other places, you can find all manner of criminals in the FCT, terrorists, Kidnappers, Cultists, Armed Robbers and other heinous crimes. That is why there are several preventive measures in place.

This is just as the FCT Police Commissioner, Sunday Babaji said that as part of its achievements, the Command arrested 57 kidnappers including 18 of them that were fatally injured during the exchange of fire while 53

Kidnapped persons/victims were rescued by police operatives.

The IGP said, “To Area Commanders, DPOs and Sectional heads, you must ensure that Checkpoint, Stop & Search operations and patrols are not used to intimidate, extort or fleece members of the public. Don’t raid because you have ulterior motives. Don’t be on stop and search because you want to extort.

He however charged offices and men to rise up to the security challenges confronting the federal capital city noting that though the Police in Abuja is doing a lot to ensure the security of lives and property, there is still room for improvement.

His words, “Two weeks ago, I congratulated the FCT Command for the peaceful conduct of the FCT Area Councils election. I am also aware of the efforts in tackling criminality and ensuring peaceful co-existence among all Abuja residents.

“The Police cannot go to sleep. Your success and achievement should be something that will make you do more. We agree nobody or society has ever eradicated crime but we must do all we can to minimize it.

Continuing, he told the Policemen, “This is a job that can give or take you to heaven but also hell. It is a national service, it is a social service. We are just the paid agents but the job of policing belongs to everybody”.

Speaking on Inter-Agency Collaboration, he said, ‘All agencies of government whether NSCDC, FRSC, the Military, Customs, Immigrations are serving the same government. We are all doing things that will make citizens sleep with their two eyes closed.

“So once you don’t cooperate and work in the interest of the nation, you are working on cross purposes. I urge you to cooperate with the military and other agencies. Do not abuse your authority.

“Corruption, abuse of office and misuse of firearms have been the order of the day in some areas. I am not saying it is happening in the FCT but we must guide against such things.

He urged senior officers of the Command to educate officers and men on what is contained in the new Electoral Act so that as 2023 approaches, officers will be abreast of what constitutes an offence in the Act.

Earlier in his welcome address, FCT Police Commissioner, Sunday Babaji said that as part of its achievements, the Command arrested 57 kidnappers including 18 of them that were fatally injured during the exchange of fire while some are still being investigated.

Others include the arrest of 3 Boko Haram suspects who are facing prosecution, the arrest of 32 armed bandits while 11 died during raids on their camp and the arrest of 22 armed robbery suspects popularly called ‘One Chance’ as well as the arrest of another 162 armed robbery suspects, bandits and terrorists.

Others are the rescue of 53 victims of kidnapping and arrest of 2,089 suspects from 1,638 reported cases of theft and stealing.

He said challenges facing the Command include inadequate manpower, inadequate barracks accommodation for officers and men and inadequate patrol vehicles, trackers, drones, APC’s, Tear Gas Smoke, arms and ammunition.

