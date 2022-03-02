*Reconvene in a month to review progress

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

STAKEHOLDERS made up of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, representatives of the International Oil Companies, IOCs, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, National Petroleum Investment Services, NAPIMS, and National Association of Stevedoring Operators, NASO, have given the IOCs 14 days to implement the “Marine Notice 106” and allow the Stevedoring Companies access to their platforms to commence operations as required by law.

The stakeholders would also reconvene in 30 days from February 28, to review progress of implementation.

Recall that the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, had on February 14, issued a two weeks strike notice to the Federal Government over the refusal of the IOCs, to allow the Stevedoring Companies access to their platforms to commence operations, denying registered dockworkers and stevedoring companies to operate in the IOCs platforms as required by law.

In a letter dated February 14, 2022, to the Minister of Transportation, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, copied, among others, to the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, the Executive Secretary/ CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, the maritime labour union threatened to shut down ports operations nationwide from March 1, 2022, until the IOCs, comply with the laws.

But ahead of the expiration of the ultimatum, while the NPA had met with the leaders of MWUN on Friday, February 25, 2022 and yesterday, the Minster of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has summoned the IOCs and MWUN for a meeting today (Wednesday) to address the Union’s grievances.

Meanwhile, a statement by the President-General of MWUN and Secretary-General, Prince Adeyanju Adewale and Felix Akingboye respectively, said, “at February 28, meeting held with management of NPA, representatives of the IOCs, NNPC, NAPIM and NASO, on February 28, 2022, it was unanimously agreed that two weeks effective February 28, 2022 be given to the IOCs to complete all processes to comply with law and commence implementation of engaging the stevedoring and Dockworkers on their oil platforms and report back to the authority and the Union for review.”

Earlier in a communiqué by the Managing Director of NPA and President-General of MWUN, Mohammed Bello-Koko and Prince Adewale, respectively, it was agreed among others, that “Labour (MWUN) should give the management of NPA and the Federal Ministry of Transportation, FMoT, enough time to consult with relevant stakeholders on the issue with a view to addressing the grievance of the dockworkers.

“Labour should shelve any action pending the outcome of the meeting called by the Ministry of Labour and productivity on the mater.

“That there is the need for all patriotic Nigerians to consider the sensitivity of the Nigerian economy to the oil sector as well as to give the nation the benefit of reaping from the surge in global oil prices instigated by the ongoing military skirmishes between Russia and Ukraine.

“Labour promised to give consideration to the issues raised as a mark of respect to the office and person of the Managing Director (NPA) who has always championed the course of Labour even before his assumption of office.”

According to MWUN, “after meeting with its Central Working Committee and National Administrative Council, NAC, based on the above, the MWUN hereby shelves its planned strike slated for 1st March 2022, (Tuesday), to allow for intervention from appropriate authorities with a view to addressing the issues at stake.

