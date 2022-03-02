The first edition of the 10X Thrive Global Conference came to an end last Friday, 11th February, after insightful sessions from global business leaders and industry executives. Themed Action to Thrive, the conference saw key speakers and audience from all over the world discuss branding, finance, personal branding, career strategies and a host of other topics.

The first day of the conference opened with a session featuring American personal branding expert and founder of Co-Communications, Stacey Ross Cohen, as she talked about Marketing YOU for career success. “Personal branding is about showing the real you: knowing who you are, your values, and what makes you get up everyday,” she said.

Speaking further on a similar topic, renowned Nigerian actress and Founder of Dakore Beauty, Dakore Egbuson-Akande joined co-founder of 10X Thrive Omawumi Ogbe in conversation where she discussed Reinventing Your Brand And Staying Relevant In Your Lane. “In times of difficulty, you need to remain stable, focused, have principles, and be ready to add value in all you do. It is not about being perfect but about perception. Do not allow the environment to shape you, rather shape your environment by creating your personal identity; these are the things that shape a brand.” said Dakore.

Award winning actor and TV host, Nancy Isime joined lifestyle influencer and #BBNaija star,Alex Unusual in a keynote conversation entitled Grit, Grace and Glory: Finding The Superstar Within. Isime noted the importance of consistency and determination in achieving the fast rise she’s experienced in her industry. In her words, “If you put your head into the work, be open to learning and you stick through the hard times, you will achieve everything you set out to do”.

Featuring in a personal growth keynote chat moderated by veteran journalist and communications expert, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, premier life coach Lanre Olusola discussed “Personal Success: Small Things That Make A Great Difference”. According to him, the concept is built on the ideology that mankind is not an island.

“Both small and great things work hand–in–hand. One cannot function without the other. Human beings are a subset of a set, hence, the way a person views himself or herself matters,” he said.

He explained that even the smallest elements can make or mar success in life, buttressing that even big dreams are realised by doing the small things. He cited how Bill Gates achieved his dream of connecting the world through Microsoft by doing the small things first. “Bill Gates first shared his dreams with his friends while in a workshop, and that was a small step that led to the big success,” he said.

With a total of 8 lighting rounds, 4 keynote speakers, 4 networking suite sessions, 4 fireside chats, 7 career growth and personal growth sessions, 3 sessions on business growth, and a special Women’s and Men’s Pavilion, the 10X Thrive Conference created a platform for a global audience from different niches to learn from key industry leadership with speakers like CEO of Kenyon International West Africa – Victor Ekpenyong, VP of Innovation at Silicon Valley’s Iron Mountain – Nicole Reineke; Investor mogul and co-founder of Bluechip Technologies – Olumide Soyombo; Nigerian business executive and former CEO at IHS Rwanda – Azeez Amida; Hollywood filmmaker – Katie Manley, certified diversity executive, senior consultant and innovation strategist – Susie Silver, CDE®, and over 30 speakers speaking on topics across different sectors.

Organizers of the conference, Rachel Onamusi and Omawumi Ogbe were also part of speakers at the event. Speaking on the topic; “The 10x Thrive Story; Diving in and Getting Things Done With to Thrive”, they discussed the inspiration behind organizing the conference. They opened up that the 10X Thrive exceeded their goals. “The official event hashtag trended at the top of the Twitter table in Nigeria, the UK and a few other locations on both days for 48 hours with over 10,000 original posts shared across social media plus a potential impact of over 39 million and about 9 million people reached,” an excited Ogbe shared.

Owing to this success, the duo shared that they are already looking towards other events for the year, with the 2023 edition of the landmark conference already in focus. “We’re powering full steam through the rest of 2022 with different exciting activities planned, including a high level women’s event at the end of March to commemorate International Women’s Day.” said Onamusi. “We have already started talking to interested brands that have reached out, but are happy to speak with any organizations that are passionate about empowering women. They can send us an email to [email protected] and follow 10X Thrive on social media as we continue to educate and create impact.”