By Juliet Umeh

A ride-hailing company, aDrop SmartCity Ride app, has entered Nigeria’s logistics space to help improve the country’s transportation system.

The app, described as Africa’s first transportation app for rides, delivery, interstate travels and rentals, functions as a marketplace where people seek transportation for themselves or goods to certain destinations, can be matched with drivers travelling to those destinations.

Chairman of aDrop Lagos, Mr Zeb Uzoukwu, said that the app is designed specifically with the driver and rider in mind, to empower their partner drivers technologically and financially.

Explaining how it operates, he said the driver will “simply click “new ride” then key in passenger’s drop off location, see the fare estimate and then start trip.

Once he gets to the passenger’s destination, click “End Trip” to display the exact amount the passenger will pay. He will then collect his cash and the job is completed.

Also, MD of the company, Mr. Hassan Yakubu, explained that aDrop Independent Partner Drivers has two options for compensating aDrop for the ride-hailing application technology platform it provides, by a token commission of every completed ride with aDrop SmartCity Ride App.

“We have developed a set of promising technologies to set forth new trends in taxi dispatch and on-demand delivery services with a completely automated ride-hailing management system.

We have a singular role and that is to match aDrop platform users with professionally trained and mature drivers with exceptional customer service and mannerism, as well as ensuring we look after the drivers to the best of our ability,” Yakubu added

Meanwhile, the franchise owner of the company, Mr Excel, said that that aDrop Driver App has a GPS-enabled Ride Metering feature for Street Picking located on the bottom of one’s app home screen labelled “New Ride.”

He explained that one can maximize one’s day by using the app to pick passengers the person met in the street without just waiting only for ride requests before embarking on a job.

He said: “aDrop SmartCity GPS-enabled digital ride-hailing meter is an impartial arbiter of time, distance and cost, making sure that neither the rider (passenger) nor the driver gets ripped off.