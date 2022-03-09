A fast rising hip hop Artiste, Akinsayan Obafemi professionally known as Sparrowh has said collaboration with Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy will be good for his career.

He said: “If I’m opportune I will love to sing with burna boy and it will be a good combo with the type of music I sing”.

Sparrowh stressed further that being an upcoming musician has not been easy for him because of the challenges he faced as an independent artist because he has to do everything by him and even search for producer before everything can be done

Going further, he revealed that Olamide, Burna Boy and kanye west are his favorite musicians.

He said he has Released Bojuboju and molly Riddim and have worked with Eskeez, Babzman, sound sultan and ID cabasa at goldberg competition.

Sparrowh noted that my fans should expect another lovely music from him as he is dropping another visualizer Molly Riddim soon, he urged his fans to watch out for fantastic song from him this year.

Akinsayan Olanrewaju Obafemi is an indigene of Ogun State and graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University where he studied pharmacology in 2018 before choosing music as his career.