By Godfrey Bivbere, Providence Ayanfeoluwa and Precious Mbeagbu

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, has challenged barge operators on best practices, calling for use of standard and world-class equipments.

A statement from Head, Public Relations, NSC, Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, said that the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Council, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, made the call when the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria, BOAN, led by Acting President, Bunmi Olumekun, paid a courtesy visit to the NSC’s Headquarters in Lagos.

Jime maintained that NSC, as Port Economic Regulator, wants efficiency in barge operations in Nigeria.

He also reiterated the need for operators of barges to embrace the digitisation of their processes, arguing that digitisation will reduce human interface while aiding their operations.

Jime assured the association of his readiness to partner with the operators to address anomalies in barges operations.

He, however, enjoined the barge operators to take advantage of the ongoing stakeholders’ registration at the Council.

Olumekun appealed to NSC to intervene on the issue of barge handling charges. He revealed that the non-uniformity of the charges by terminal operators is affecting their business.

He said that the imposition of double charges was detrimental to their business, adding that the engagement of barges for movement of cargo to and from the ports has assisted in reducing congestion at the ports; and also reduced gridlock on port access roads.

Also speaking, an executive member of BOAN, Mrs. Bola Muse, lamented that barge operations in the country have not been given attention like other modes of transportation.

She called on the NSC to summon a stakeholders meeting with the terminal operators in-order to proffer solutions to issues inhibiting barge operations in the country.

Alhaji Nura Wagami, the Head of Enforcement, BOAN, said there is need for a legislation guiding the volume of tonnage trucks are allowed to carry on the roads.

“The roads are death traps and any consignment via road should be regulated to limit volume size” he stated.

“By law, barges are to carry goods weighing more than 40 tonnes, but what we see is truckers carrying goods up to 100 tonnes!” he added.

Vanguard News