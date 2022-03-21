By Paul Olayemi

Seplat Energy Plc. has trained and empowered 214 teachers in Edo and Delta states as part of its corporate responsibility.

This was disclosed at the Seplat Education Round Table and STEP Award Ceremony 2022 with the theme: “Harnessing the Role of Technology in Nigeria’s Education Sector’, held, Thursday, in Benin City, Edo State.

While speaking at the event, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy Plc., Dr. Chioma Nwanchukwu, said the aim of the training is to make teachers effective in teaching and leveraging on technology.

She explained further that the Seplat Technology Empowerment Programme, STEP, is an annual programme, which began with a four-day workshop, where teachers were given laptops and data to access resources that will enable them to deliver effectively in their various schools.

She said: “We began with a four-day workshop for these teachers and went beyond that to offer them laptops and data, so they can have access to resources that would enable them to teach effectively in their various schools.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, commended Seplat for their initiative at developing teachers leveraging technology.

The keynote speaker, Independent Non-Executive Director, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, harped on the need for teachers to be well trained, paid and motivated to be able to drive transformational education.

He said that the world is becoming technologically advanced, noting that the way to compete favourably and be a global player is to be technologically inclined.

Speaking on behalf of the STEP beneficiaries, Ozegbe Ifeanyi thanked Seplat for the training.

“Edo State government has embraced technology in its education reform agenda with EDOBEST, which has become a model for other states, and Edo will continue to partner with corporate entities like Seplat to improve on what they’ve already done.”

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, while congratulating the STEP beneficiaries having been bequeathed with a solid foundation said the programme fulfils the goal of the federal government and the private sector partnership.