The Management of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) has said that they are working with relevant authorities, agencies, experts, and the communities in the search and rescue of crew members in the Trinity Spirit FPSO Vessel that was engulfed with fire at the Ukpokiti Terminal recently.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ikemefuna Okafor yesterday in a statement said “ We have prioritised Police investigations and environmental damage assessment.

According to him, “we have kept up the Search and Rescue efforts, with the collaboration of the Police, NUPRC, NIMASA, NOSDRA, Marine Police, the communities, and local fishermen. The community leaders and traditional rulers have also been of great support.

“We have been in regular contact with the three survivors and their family members and ensured that all three received appropriate medical care in hospital. They have all been discharged from the hospital and the company has continuously offered support with any post-trauma care that may be required.

“So far, a total of five bodies have been found on and around the FPSO. The bodies have been handed over to the Police for due process to establish the identities of the deceased persons. A Forensic Pathologist and a Coroner have been appointed to assist with the autopsy and identification processes.

“The company has also paid condolence visits to the next-of-kins and family members of all persons still missing. We have kept the families abreast of the developments and apprised them of the relevant next steps in the investigation processes. Furthermore, the company has provided interim financial support to the immediate families and dependents of all 10 persons on board.

“Recently, we have found new information that persons who were not authorised nor scheduled to be on duty on the FPSO were in fact on the vessel at the time of the incident. This is a significant development. The company has visited the families in sympathy, and the Police have been notified for further investigation.

“We are eager for the autopsy and identification processes to be concluded as soon as possible so that families can have the certainty and closure that they need.

“We have focused efforts on minimising any damage that the incident might have on the environment and have been cooperating with the relevant authorities and regulatory agencies carrying out the investigations.

“In the interest of public safety and the investigation process, we appeal to members of the public to stay away from the vessel, and not attempt to scavenge for parts and equipment from the vessel”.