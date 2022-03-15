.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has passed a bill to provide the needed legislative framework for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State.



The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report by Senator Babba Kaita Ahmad, All Progressives Congress, APC, Katsina North led Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The bill was read the third time and passed after consideration of the Committee’s report by the Committee of the Whole.

Recall that the Senate at its plenary on Tuesday, 2nd September 2021, debated on the general principles of the Bill to provide for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Ondo State and for other matters connected therewith Bill 2022, ( SB: 800) and sponsored by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South.

After extensive deliberations, the Bill was read for the second time and referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative action vide Senate Order of Referral dated 28th September 2021 and to report back with its recommendations.

In his presentation yesterday, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ahmad Babba-Kaita said that the objective of the bill was to provide a legislative framework to support the establishment of the College.



According to him, the institution would augment the shortfall of teachers, as well as meet the learning, research and instructional needs of the prospective students of host communities in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

Babba-Kaita said, “The legislative framework designed for the college, is to offer Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and other certification in the areas of its core subjects of interest on both full-time and part-time basis.”



He added that the Federal College of Education would, among others, identify the educational needs of the southern states with a view to finding a lasting solution to the educational needs of the Nigerian people within the context of the government’s overall national educational development agenda.