Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has passed a bill to establish the National Agricultural Development Fund.

The Senate yesterday rescinded its decision on the affected Clause of the Bill as passed and re-committed same to the Committee of the Whole for re-consideration and passage.

The bill was passed by the Upper Chamber after the affected Clauses were re-considered by the Committee of the Whole.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a motion for re-commital of the National Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2022.

The motion was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North).

In his presentation, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi recalled that both chambers of the National Assembly passed the National Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2022, and transmitted same to the President for assent.

The Senate Leader who noted that after critical examination of the Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action on some Clauses were observed, explained that against the backdrop, a Technical Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives met and worked on the affected Clauses of the Bill, “desirous of the need to assess the observations by the Committee and make necessary amendments.”

In a related development, a total of three bills scaled second reading during plenary on Tuesday.

The bills are for an Act to provide for the facilitation and co-ordination of public infrastructure development; to amend the Provisions of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Act; and to Repeal the Quarantine Act and Enact the National Health Emergency Act.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Sadiq Suleiman Umar, APC, Kwara North); Uche Lilian Ekwunife (Anambra Central); and Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North).

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central who presided over plenary, referred the bills after consideration to the Committees on National Planning; Trade and Investment; and Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases.

The Committees were given four weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.