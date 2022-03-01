The Senate on Tuesday passed a total of 49 bills out of the 68 considered during voting on the Constitution Bills.

The bills were contained in report of the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

A total of 19 alteration bills failed to make passage during the voting exercise which lasted almost five hours during plenary.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while setting the tone for voting on the bills, explained that only bills which enjoyed passage in both chambers would be transmitted to the State Houses of Assemblies for concurrence.

According to him, any bill which fails to pass in the Senate or House of Representatives during voting automatically stands rejected by the National Assembly.