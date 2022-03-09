By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the nominations of five Commissioners in the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Committee.

Those confirmed were Senator Anthony Agbo, Anne Otelafu Odey, Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Dr Louis Solomon Mandama and Olugbenga Adeyanju AIG (rtd).

In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North), recalled that one of the nominees, Dr. (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade was withdrawn by President Muhammadu Buhari, and replaced with Olugbenga Adeyanju AIG (rtd.), who was screened by the Committee.

He disclosed that the nominees gave in-depth responses to the questions posed by the Committee on ways they would fulfill the Commission’s mandate.

He added that, “the Committee after scrutinizing their credentials was satisfied that the nominees have requisite experience, integrity, professional competence and industry to discharge the functions of the position they were nominated.”

Kwari, further disclosed that there was no adverse security reports or petitions against any of the nominees.

