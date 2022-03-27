By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Securex West Africa has said it would be introducing new elements to provide a full 360 approach for public and private sector workers who manage the security and safety needs of their organisations, buildings or sites, as it holds exhibitions and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors, on May 10 to 12, 2022, in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the conference which was delayed since 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, promises to engage, inspire and connect more than 3,000 audience members over three days.

The company’s Regional Director , George Pearson, explained that for the first time, the exhibition has partnered with industry-leading networking platform to enable all participants to reach out and connect with all other attendees before they arrive on-site to set up meetings and ensure they don’t miss anyone at the live event.

Pearson said: “With the time since the last event we have been hard at work bringing in new elements to the show and refreshing the offering and we can’t wait to showcase it in Lagos once again.

“The new elements are the launch of dedicated exhibition areas. These will support the parent brand of Securex to provide a full 360 approach for public and private sector workers who manage the security and safety needs of their organisations, buildings or sites.”

Sponsors for this year’s event include Halogen Group, Net Global Systems, Redleaf, Servo Direct and ZK Teco with supporting partners to include Nigeria Security and Civil Deference Corps, British Deputy High Commission, ASIS Lagos Chapter, International Institute of Professional Security and OSH Association among others.