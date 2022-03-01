By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Former senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s committee has visited Kebbi state secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to consult, familiarise and seek support of Kebbi delegates.

The committee led by Professor Iyorwuese Hagher was received at the party’s secretariat by bigwigs of the party.

In his short speech, the team leader senator Hagher stated that he is leading senators, ambassadors and members of the National assembly “but only a few of them are here. Our mission is to woo Kebbi delegates for Saraki.”

He noted that the movement intends to recapture what was stolen from them by the ruling party APC, saying that Nigeria is PDP but currently being ruled by APC. He noted that very soon power will return where it came from as Nigerians are ready for that.

Hagher said that the signing of the electoral amendment bill means victory for PDP come 2023.