Ahmed Sani, the Group Managing Director of Amco Group of Companies has said progress on infrastructure development in Kogi deserves commendation.

Sani, a business tycoon in the aviation, tourism, engineering and real estate industry noted that there are feasible progress on key infrastructure in Kogi, adding that the State Governor made progress on road, hospitals, educational institutions among others.

According to him, the current government in the state equally deserves 100 per cent in security, adding that the administration reversed the worsened state of insecurity in the state.

He also noted that progress on internally generated revenue as well as attainment of oil producing state status remained a plus to the state.

“I think Yaya Bello has done well, in the area of security. You may not understand how worst the issue of insecurity has been in Kogi. It became very difficult for some of us and we can’t even go to our home town. A lot of times, the security details required to go home is enough headache but those things have changed.

“I think Kogi is one of the safest states in the country. Unfortunately, this is one area that a lot of governors could not get right, even the government at the centre. Security is paramount. People should be able to move and do business freely,” Sani, who hails from the Ankpa area of the state said.

According to him, the bridge being constructed at Ganaja junction is a major one.

Sani insisted that Kogi has no business being a poor state given the level of natural resources that in the state, stressing that the state a lot of solid mineral resources.

“While we have seen a level of exploration in Obajana by Dangote and a few ceramic companies, the resources have been grossly untapped and those being tapped do not contribute so much to the internally generated revenue of the state.

“Previously, the IGR of Kogi was about N500 million monthly. Reports show that, N17.5 billion was generated in 2020 , that is about N1.3 billion monthly. Without being biased, I think we need to commend the current government in that regard.

“There is a lot that can happen in Kogi with the level of the natural resources we have. The Ajaokuta steel complex is practically dead. The coal is not explored and different other resources. Kogi is very strategic. Anybody coming from south east – South west , south – South or coming from the other region into these places can not avoid Kogi.

“Kogi is a focal point into the federal Capital Territory. Kogi stands a better chance to be a commercial hub of Nigeria and if there’s any state closer to the federal capital, I think Kogi,” Sani stated.

He added that remained elating that the current administration in the got Kogi and oil producing state status.

“We must commend Yahaya Bello for this achievement. I think the governor is a goal-getter. Whatever he is determined to do he will achieve it. For a long time, Kogi, Anambra and Enugu have been on loggerhead of the oil deposit in Kogi. We have seen past governors, who tried to make moves to claimed this until it was recently achieved by Yahaya Bello. This declaration is only a testament to the level of natural resources in Kogi.

“This will improve the revenue of the state, provide job opportunities, increase knowledge gap in the state, especially in the oil and gas sector and also make the state a destination of foreign direct investment. History would remember Bello for this,” Sani said.