By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Council of Elders, Friday stressed that there are no two governments operating in the State.

The Elders of the State added that the Engr. David Nweze Umahi-led government remains the only substantive government known to the people of Ebonyi State.

The Chairman of the Council, Engr Ben Okah who stated this while briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki described it as untrue, insinuations, that there were two governments in Ebonyi State.

“We do not have two governments in Ebonyi State.”

Okah condemned an alleged move by some politicians to use the court to canvass for the removal of the Governor and his Deputy on account of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Ebonyi Council of Elders warned political actors from the state to retrace their steps and stop indulging in actions capable of throwing the state into a state id war and judicial confusion.

“We are Ebonyi State elders Council. Our job is to advise everybody to maintain peace and order. Our call is to the generality of Ebonyi people, not to ferment troubles that will limit our development.

“I believe that they should look at it dispassionately and see that we are not biased. We must say what we have seen and advised, using our language.

“All of you were here when we have serious violence in this state when we lost both lives and properties. We do not want that in this state now. A stitch in time saves nine. We want to put everybody on notice. It doesn’t matter the party you are and what your aspiration is, but it must be done properly to avoid any violence and destruction.

“You know that people have been making statements insinuating that there are two governments in Ebonyi State. It’s not true. For now, there is just one government, until the court says a different thing.”

