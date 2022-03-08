By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has rejected the Tuesday judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, which sacked Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, from office.

The duo was sacked, following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha, in a swift reaction said the presiding judge erred in his judgement, which he described as an abuse of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He stated that there was already a subsisting judgement of a High Court in Abakaliki, and also in Zamfara state, which ruled that a serving Governor or his Deputy can not be sacked from office on account of their defection to another party.

He accused Justice Ekwor Iyang of acting the script of political detractors, which was orchestrated to embarrass the Governor and his Deputy in order to achieve cheap political points.

He called on APC members and the supporters of the Governor to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that the judgement will surely be appealed.

“The judgement was clearly biased and it’s unacceptable. Already there is a judgement from a High Court in Abakaliki and also in Zamfara state which said that a Governor and his Deputy cannot be removed from office on account of their defection to another party.

“However, there is no need for panic as the judgement will surely be appealed. All members of the APC and supporters of the Governor are advised to remain calm and law-abiding” he said.

