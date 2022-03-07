.

Russia will immediately stop its military operations if the Ukrainian authorities amend their country’s constitution to abandon their ambition to enter “any bloc,” and recognise the Crimean referendum and the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Reuters on Monday.

“They should make amendments to their constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc,’’ Peskov said.

“We have also spoken about how they should recognise that Crimea is Russian territory and that they need to recognise that Donetsk and Lugansk are independent states.

“And that’s it. Then, Russia’s military operations will stop in a moment.’’

Peskov added that Moscow would finish the demilitarisation of Ukraine and urge Kyiv to stop its military action.

On Feb. 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the DPR and LPR in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population was not in danger.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine

