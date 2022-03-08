.

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Malaysia and Brunei, Alhaji Nurudeen Muhammed has urged the world powers to do everything within their means to quickly restore peace in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, in other to avert a third world war.

The Septugeneran politician from Kwara North, who is also one of the Elders Committee of ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) set up to reconcile the warring factions of the party also picked holes in the decision of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) being led by Dr Bukola Saraki, that zoned governorship to Kwara North, querying why the governorship was not so, zoned in the last 16 years.

Ambassador Nurudeen Mohammed spoke in an interview with journalists in Ilorin on Sunday on the state of the nation.

On the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, he said, “the conflict between the mother country and the part that has gotten independent, the world have to find a way of managing the situation so that there will be peace and it’s the duty of everyone, all countries because people are losing their lives.

“Major countries of the world are taking a position, the Western world, NATO and the rest of them, possibly because of their past and present relationship with Russia as a world power, all these countries, Russia, the USA, China are a world power, NATO is a world power, a group of countries in Europe and rest of them that formed treaty, but it’s time for everybody to sit down and reflect, where will this lead us to? Are we going into a third world war?

“The dropping of the atomic bomb here and there with huge consequences or do we need to pull back, sit down and think of how to resolve it. Because the countries that are taking positions are all nuclear power, most of the countries in NATO are nuclear power, Russia is a nuclear power, all of them must come down, may God not permit them to press the nuclear button for each other. They really need to agree to restore peace between the two countries quickly, otherwise, it can lead to a third world war.”

Ambassador Mohammed also said that the agitations of the people of the Kwara north senatorial district, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)to produce the next governor of the state might not be effective until 2027 after the completion of the second term of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.”

According to him, “Now, in Kwara State, we have a completely new system, this system has just come in, and said okay, you be Governor, it’s only fair to allow that system enjoy the two terms and after that, we will all sit down and decide where to move it to.

“And then, we may say Kwara North has never had it in recent time, let us move to Kwara North, after that, we sit down again and say Kwara South, this is a completely new system.

“Instead of terminating it after just one term, let us allow the system to run its two terms. That is my own opinion. I never belong to the former system, I don’t know about their arrangement and they have produced Governors without thinking of Kwara North all that time, then, why are they shouting now, when we birthed another system and say let us start a new beginning”.

On the PDP zoning of its guber ticket to Kwara North, the former Nigeria Ambassador to Malaysia said, “You see, it’s a game of politics, of course, I have contested every election in the state, I have contested gubernatorial 1, 2 and 3rd terms, was I not from Kwara North?

“Why don’t they vote for me to emerge? what did I do wrong that made electorates not vote for me to win?

“But, did I pack and leave the state? No, I stayed and continued because I know that a day will come, it’s not necessary to be me from the zone to benefit, I know that a more younger person coming behind will become governor one day, based on the principle of equity, which will be brought to play at a given time.

“All parties are free to pick candidates from anywhere they want, all political party have their reason for acting the way they are acting.

“Some of them act in reaction to some others. But at the end of the day, the larger picture is that you go for election and the voters/electorates determine who win.

“As a member of All Progressive Congress (APC) we have a sitting Governor, in the person of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, he is on his first term, and of course, everybody is entitled to two terms, isn’t it? So he might want to go for the second term, and definitely, we will support him as a party.

“Other parties can decide who they want to pick as candidates, maybe from North, or South. It’s voters that will take a final decision on who they want, whether they want us to remain or another party. They (PDP) think they have a strategy than us, in which I believe they don’t”.

Muhammed who stated further that, the elder committee of the party set up to reconcile the warring factions of APC has been making positive progress in its assignment noted that the committee would achieve success at the end of the day.

