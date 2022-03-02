….commends FG’s effort to evacuate stranded Nigerians

… Nigerian evacuees to arrive Nigeria March 3,2022- FG

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS Russia invasion takes new dimension in Ukraine, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Mother United and Mobilization, MUM, Wednesday, sort collaboration with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on having accurate and reliable information about the state of Nigerians in Ukraine.

Speaking on the issues the collaboration is needed, the President band Convener, MUM, Boluwaji Onabolu, while pointing at the panic already created on the social media about the condition of Nigerians in that country.

Onabolu said: “We are here to engage with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express our appreciation for the effort of the Federal Government thus far, and also offer our hands in collaboration to ensure that all our children and every Nigerian citizen is evacuated safely.

“We have spoken with the Ministry’s representatives and we believe that for any response to be effective it depends on accurate and timely information.

“MUM is the network of mother’s in Nigeria and in Diaspora of various ethnic groups,and with our platform, we can disseminate accurate information to stem the panic that is on social media presently.

“We are very encouraged by the Federal government efforts especially to hear that evacuation flight are leaving Nigeria today to evacuate stranded Nigerians, therefore,we are very pleased with that and also engaging with the Ministry is a very welcomed and satisfying work.”

Also speaking was Co-Convener, MUM, Sonye Alannah, disclosed that, “I have a niece who is in Ukraine and she is very close to Polish border,when her parents and I asked her to come back,she said no, because she’s very far from the capital and she is safe, unfortunately, she walked to Polish border, we hope she would be home by weekend.

“For Some people who are not ready to come back home,it’s a question of faith and believes, while some believed that it cannot happened, but we will always pray for their safety.”

However, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Gabriel Aduda, made it known about the Federal Government’s efforts to evacuate stranded Nigerians from the neighboring countries of Ukraine.

“We can confirm that chartered flights will depart on Wednesday 2, March, 2022, to pick up Nigerian evacuees back home.

“The first batch of evacuees are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday 3, March 2022.

“We have assured Nigerians that we are working round the clock to see that our citizens are brought back home safely”, he said.