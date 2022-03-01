Worried by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the President of the African Bar Association (AfBA), Mr Hanbali Uwaifo, has called for adherence to international humanitarian laws by the countries.

Uwaifo made the call on Tuesday in a statement issued by AfBA’s Director of Strategic Communication, Mr Douglas Ogbankwa, in Lagos.

NAN reports that AfBA is the umbrella body of bar associations in the 54 African countries.

According to Uwaifo, AfBA is concerned about the fate of old people, women and children in the midst of the `heavy bombardment and mortar fire’.

“AfBA hereby urges parties to this conflict to show circumspection, not to hit civilian targets, as enshrined in the Geneva Convention.

“AfBA also calls on parties to exercise restraint and resort to conference table, as the world cannot afford another devastating phenomenon that will adversely affect the world’s economic order in the midst of the endemic coronavirus.

“AfBA calls on all requisite multilateral organisations to provide a humanitarian corridor for vulnerable citizens of both countries, who may be unable to surmount the excruciating conditions pervading this avoidable warfare,” he said.

Uwaifo said that strict observance of the provisions of international humanitarian laws was necessary. (NAN)